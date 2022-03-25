Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG)

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FWRG. Raymond James initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded First Watch Restaurant Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.64.

FWRG stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

