Piper Sandler Comments on Aptinyx Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Aptinyx in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.

APTX has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of APTX stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. Aptinyx has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $4.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $186.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a current ratio of 21.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 244.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aptinyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joan W. Miller purchased 17,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $50,091.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

