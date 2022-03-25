Piper Sandler Lowers Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Price Target to $23.00

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SGHT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

NASDAQ:SGHT opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 27.91, a quick ratio of 27.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sight Sciences has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $42.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp increased its position in Sight Sciences by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Sight Sciences by 238.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology, for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

