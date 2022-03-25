Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the February 28th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of PLMI stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 8,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,729. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Get Plum Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMI. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 48,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,031,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P grew its holdings in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,067,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. 49.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.