POA (POA) Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges

POA (POA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 25th. During the last seven days, POA has traded flat against the US dollar. POA has a market cap of $49.65 million and approximately $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges.
POA Coin Profile
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official website is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
