PONO Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PONO) Short Interest Down 99.9% in March

PONO Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PONO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the February 28th total of 185,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PONO Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $3,239,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PONO Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,212,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of PONO Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $682,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PONO Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,492,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PONO Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,148,000. 20.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PONO Capital alerts:

PONO Capital stock remained flat at $$10.06 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02. PONO Capital has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $10.06.

Pono Capital Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Pono Capital Corp. is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PONO Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PONO Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.