Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) PT Lowered to $13.00

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $22.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.00% from the stock’s current price.

POSH has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Poshmark from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Poshmark from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Poshmark stock opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. Poshmark has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average is $18.86.

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Poshmark had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Poshmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Poshmark will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Poshmark news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $63,305.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $42,671.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $122,988 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the third quarter worth approximately $141,886,000. MV Management XI L.L.C. bought a new position in Poshmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,364,000. Dorsey Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Poshmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,311,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Poshmark by 26.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,119,859 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $26,608,000 after acquiring an additional 231,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Poshmark by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 776,880 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $13,230,000 after buying an additional 141,470 shares during the last quarter. 35.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

