Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

PSTL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Aegis started coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Postal Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of PSTL stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. Postal Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $21.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $326.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.62.

Postal Realty Trust ( NYSE:PSTL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 5.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,498,000 after purchasing an additional 97,599 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $5,758,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $448,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 11,701 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

