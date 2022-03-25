Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.95

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.95 and traded as low as $1.35. Precipio shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 35,055 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRPO. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Precipio during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Precipio by 46.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 62,501 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Precipio by 13.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Precipio in the second quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Precipio in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Precipio, Incis a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

