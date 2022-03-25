Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company acquire and operate multifamily properties primarily in the United States. It also acquire senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or mezzanine debt secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily assets. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.90.

Shares of NYSE APTS opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average of $16.75.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.34. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 1.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 141,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

