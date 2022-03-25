Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) Plans GBX 1.63 Dividend

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:PHP opened at GBX 148.30 ($1.95) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 14.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 139.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 148.66. Primary Health Properties has a 52 week low of GBX 129 ($1.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 170.20 ($2.24). The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.37.

PHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.30) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 176 ($2.32) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.11) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Primary Health Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 173.33 ($2.28).

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

