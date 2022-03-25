Primas Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.43 Million (PST)

Primas (PST) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 25th. Primas has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $2.43 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Primas has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Primas coin can currently be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Primas alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.03 or 0.00279744 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00013308 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000412 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primas’ official website is primas.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.