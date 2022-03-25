Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,142 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 68,768 shares.The stock last traded at $9.83 and had previously closed at $9.79.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PV. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

