Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Short Interest Update

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, a growth of 2,534.5% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PY. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Principal Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 203,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Value ETF by 65.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $804,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Value ETF by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 23,615 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PY stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,168. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day moving average of $43.30. Principal Value ETF has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $46.17.

