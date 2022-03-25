Private Ocean LLC Decreases Stock Position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Private Ocean LLC reduced its position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SI-BONE by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SI-BONE by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in SI-BONE by 393.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000.

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $660.09 million, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average of $21.48. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21.

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 62.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $38,434.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $40,637.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,359 shares of company stock valued at $358,333 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

