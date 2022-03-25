Private Ocean LLC Has $68,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,651,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,661,000 after buying an additional 210,712 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 61,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 11,314 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $66.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.04. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.74 and a one year high of $79.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

