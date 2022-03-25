Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Privia Health Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.39.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02.

PRVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.44.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA opened at $25.65 on Friday. Privia Health Group has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.57.

In other Privia Health Group news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 16,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $418,462.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 5,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $132,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,679 shares of company stock worth $1,309,915 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

