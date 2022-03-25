Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.56.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 5,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $132,252.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 16,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $418,462.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,915 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,864,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,928,000 after acquiring an additional 739,298 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,271,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,442,000. Senator Investment Group LP increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,392,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,494,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,202,000 after purchasing an additional 498,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Privia Health Group stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $25.49. 45,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,382. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.57. Privia Health Group has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

