Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,271,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,382. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average of $24.57. Privia Health Group has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $50.77.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen upgraded Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

In related news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 5,288 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $132,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,679 shares of company stock worth $1,309,915 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 35.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

