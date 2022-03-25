Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Privia Health Group Inc. is a technology-driven, physician enablement company which collaborates with medical groups, health plans and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual settings. Privia Health Group Inc. is based in Arlington, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.44.

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $25.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Privia Health Group has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average is $24.57.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that Privia Health Group will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 5,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $132,252.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $253,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,915 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

