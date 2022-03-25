PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Price Target Raised to C$8.00

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 247.83% from the stock’s previous close.

PRV.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of CVE:PRV.UN traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2.30. 80,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,855. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$1.80 and a 52 week high of C$2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.30.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

