Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Raymond James

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PROF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Profound Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Profound Medical from $28.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of PROF opened at $9.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $200.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.59. Profound Medical has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $20.90.

Profound Medical ( NASDAQ:PROF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 446.65% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Profound Medical will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PROF. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Profound Medical by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Profound Medical by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Profound Medical by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 12,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Profound Medical by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 817,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

