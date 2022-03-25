Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Raymond James

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
PROF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Profound Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Profound Medical from $28.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th.
Shares of PROF opened at $9.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $200.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.59. Profound Medical has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $20.90.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PROF. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Profound Medical by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Profound Medical by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Profound Medical by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 12,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Profound Medical by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 817,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.
About Profound Medical (Get Rating)
Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.
