Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Director William D. Zollars Sells 1,350 Shares

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of PLD stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.33. 1,896,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,114,359. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.08 and a fifty-two week high of $169.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $116.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its position in shares of Prologis by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 26.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D increased its position in shares of Prologis by 3.0% during the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.69.
About Prologis (Get Rating)
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prologis (PLD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.