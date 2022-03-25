Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Director William D. Zollars Sells 1,350 Shares

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.33. 1,896,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,114,359. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.08 and a fifty-two week high of $169.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $116.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.20%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its position in shares of Prologis by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 26.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D increased its position in shares of Prologis by 3.0% during the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.69.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

