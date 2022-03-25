ProPhase Labs (PRPH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter.

Shares of PRPH stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. ProPhase Labs has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th.

PRPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ProPhase Labs from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPH. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ProPhase Labs by 354.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ProPhase Labs by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 29,008 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ProPhase Labs by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. 10.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

