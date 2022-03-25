Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 160.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $67.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.23. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is -167.44%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. Citigroup started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.09.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $323,571.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $649,214.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,140 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

