Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Aptose Biosciences Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.19). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on APTO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTO opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $114.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.50. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 102.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 11.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 105,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 150.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 1,334.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptose Biosciences (Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.