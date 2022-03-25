Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. Cut by Wedbush (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.71). Wedbush also issued estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.82) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.48) EPS.
TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01.
TCRR opened at $2.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.77. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $25.22.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.
TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.
