Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Eagle Materials Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Eagle Materials in a report issued on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ Q2 2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.11 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.46.

NYSE:EXP opened at $129.44 on Wednesday. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $122.16 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $249,701,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,343,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,714,000 after purchasing an additional 65,753 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 211.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 817,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,217,000 after purchasing an additional 554,737 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 785,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,961,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 618,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,913,000 after purchasing an additional 79,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

