Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for AdaptHealth Corp. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AdaptHealth in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $702.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.15 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 6.36%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AHCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

AHCO stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.33. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average of $21.25.

In other AdaptHealth news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 32,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P purchased 13,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $200,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 88,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,923. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 10,225,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,114,000 after buying an additional 2,121,653 shares in the last quarter. SkyKnight Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,875,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,296,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,542,000 after buying an additional 34,062 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,074,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,884,000 after buying an additional 977,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,992,000 after buying an additional 725,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

