Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Lifted by Analyst

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for scPharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.28). SVB Leerink has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07.

scPharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.31. The firm has a market cap of $162.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.34. scPharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $7.66.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 980.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

About scPharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.