Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. Lowered by Raymond James (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Kinross Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.65.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.76. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $8.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kinross Gold by 15.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 435,736 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kinross Gold by 39.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,441 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Kinross Gold by 1,429.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,416,612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,847 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Kinross Gold by 37.9% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in Kinross Gold by 7.6% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

