Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for PGT Innovations, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for PGT Innovations in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PGTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PGT Innovations from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

PGTI opened at $19.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.43. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $28.11.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.55 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 2.70%. PGT Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $38,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $106,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $232,070 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 67.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 140.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 540.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

