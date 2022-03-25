Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Reduced by Analyst

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TopBuild in a research note issued on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will earn $3.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.76. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.71 EPS.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $302.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

TopBuild stock opened at $196.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $179.50 and a 1 year high of $284.07. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Company Profile (Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.