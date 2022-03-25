QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,835 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.1% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,724 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,082 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 737,941 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $134,947,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,754. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.16.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.72. 337,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,206,759. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.03. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

