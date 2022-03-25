Quilter (LON:QLT) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 175 ($2.30) target price on the stock.

QLT has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Quilter from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Quilter from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 165.40 ($2.18).

Get Quilter alerts:

Shares of Quilter stock opened at GBX 138.25 ($1.82) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 14.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 136.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 143.58. Quilter has a 1 year low of GBX 108.30 ($1.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 169.75 ($2.23).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. This is a positive change from Quilter’s previous dividend of $3.90. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Quilter’s payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

In other news, insider Tazim Essani purchased 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £19,575 ($25,770.14).

Quilter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.