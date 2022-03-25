Raia Drogasil (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Raia Drogasil (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS RADLY opened at $4.45 on Monday. Raia Drogasil has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $5.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.27.
Raia Drogasil Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Raia Drogasil (RADLY)
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
- International Gaming Technologies Stock isn’t a Gamble Down Here
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Raia Drogasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raia Drogasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.