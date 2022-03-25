Raia Drogasil (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Raia Drogasil (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS RADLY opened at $4.45 on Monday. Raia Drogasil has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $5.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.27.

Raia Drogasil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicine, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics and dermocosmetics. Its stores are supplied by distribution centers located in the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Goiás, Pernambuco, and Bahia. The company was founded on November 10, 2011 and is headquartered in Butanta, Brazil.

