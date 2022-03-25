Railway Pension Investments Ltd Lowers Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 257,031 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Masco were worth $18,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Masco by 752.8% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,078,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,038,000 after buying an additional 2,717,941 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Masco by 103.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,007,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,538,000 after buying an additional 1,530,169 shares during the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 67.4% during the third quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,768,000 after buying an additional 745,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Masco by 123.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,211,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,279,000 after buying an additional 670,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the third quarter valued at about $28,696,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $749,931.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,272 shares of company stock worth $6,650,273 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.27.

NYSE:MAS traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,515. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.59 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.44 and its 200-day moving average is $61.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

