Railway Pension Investments Ltd Raises Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $8,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Charter Communications by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,928,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $830.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $748.79.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $556.54. 8,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $545.33 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $583.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $652.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

