Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Buys 2,500 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 2.4% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.72.

NYSE DIS opened at $138.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.71, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.96. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $128.38 and a 12 month high of $191.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

