Raymond James Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Denison Mines in a report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02).

DNN has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Denison Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.46.

Denison Mines stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. Denison Mines has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.04 and a beta of 1.94.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 89.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,844,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128,229 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Denison Mines by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,278,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404,352 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Denison Mines by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 19,669,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695,572 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,885,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Denison Mines by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,559,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,612 shares in the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denison Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in the McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

