Raymond James Boosts Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Price Target to $39.00

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 58.73% from the stock’s previous close.

MNRL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $24.57 on Friday. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.98.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 102,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $2,774,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 780,440 shares of company stock valued at $19,456,167 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 12.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

