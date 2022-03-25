Raymond James Comments on Cameco Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cameco in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC initiated coverage on Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$37.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price (up from C$32.00) on shares of Cameco in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Eight Capital raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.73.

Shares of TSE CCO opened at C$36.34 on Thursday. Cameco has a 1-year low of C$19.50 and a 1-year high of C$37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.47 billion and a PE ratio of -139.77.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.77%.

In related news, Senior Officer David Fehr Doerksen sold 10,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.78, for a total transaction of C$325,098.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$441,292.86. Also, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel bought 4,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.81 per share, with a total value of C$109,626.09. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 373,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,024,902.44. Insiders have sold 37,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,416 in the last ninety days.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

