Raymond James Cuts Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Price Target to $9.00

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 400.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LABP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Landos Biopharma from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.39.

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

NASDAQ LABP opened at $1.80 on Friday. Landos Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.62.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 88.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 43,272 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 660.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 382.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.