Raymond James Cuts Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Price Target to $9.00

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 400.00% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LABP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Landos Biopharma from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.39.
NASDAQ LABP opened at $1.80 on Friday. Landos Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.62.
Landos Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.
