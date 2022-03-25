Raymond James Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Yamana Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $503.80 million during the quarter.

AUY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. CSFB set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

AUY stock opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $5.79. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUY. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,036,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803,111 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,164,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621,093 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,881,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,000 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $12,678,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $12,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

