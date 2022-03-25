Raymond James Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Finning International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now forecasts that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.
Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion.
FTT opened at C$38.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$36.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.39. The company has a market cap of C$6.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.18. Finning International has a 1-year low of C$29.71 and a 1-year high of C$40.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.38.
In related news, Senior Officer Anna Pia Marks sold 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.86, for a total transaction of C$239,639.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,090,907.48. Also, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 2,992 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.50, for a total value of C$115,192.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 997 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$38,384.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,214 shares of company stock worth $542,250.
Finning International
Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.
