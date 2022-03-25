Raymond James Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Finning International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now forecasts that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Finning International to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Finning International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.30.

FTT opened at C$38.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$36.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.39. The company has a market cap of C$6.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.18. Finning International has a 1-year low of C$29.71 and a 1-year high of C$40.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.38.

In related news, Senior Officer Anna Pia Marks sold 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.86, for a total transaction of C$239,639.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,090,907.48. Also, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 2,992 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.50, for a total value of C$115,192.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 997 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$38,384.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,214 shares of company stock worth $542,250.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

