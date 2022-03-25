Raymond James Raises Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$80.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cormark upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.58.

TSE:TOU traded up C$2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$57.32. 1,438,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,290. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59. The stock has a market cap of C$18.96 billion and a PE ratio of 8.98. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of C$23.07 and a 12 month high of C$57.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$48.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$44.71.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.43 by C$0.83. The company had revenue of C$1.53 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 7.4999996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$40.72 per share, with a total value of C$203,576.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,726,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$355,283,196.68.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

