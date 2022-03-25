RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $227.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROLL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROLL. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 588.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

Shares of ROLL stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $196.68. The company had a trading volume of 84,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,836. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.83 and its 200 day moving average is $204.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.39. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $165.99 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 95.01 and a beta of 1.35.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About RBC Bearings (Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.