RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is based in Denver, CO. “

Get RE/MAX alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on RE/MAX from $30.50 to $28.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on RE/MAX in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:RMAX opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $529.70 million, a P/E ratio of -32.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. RE/MAX has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 7,507 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,184,000 after buying an additional 69,991 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Company Profile (Get Rating)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RE/MAX (RMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.