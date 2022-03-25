RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.28, but opened at $8.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. RealReal shares last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 58,734 shares traded.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on RealReal from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RealReal from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on RealReal from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on RealReal from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RealReal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.18.

In other news, insider Arnon Katz sold 21,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $164,539.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $358,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,362 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 100.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in RealReal by 2,059.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in RealReal by 105.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in RealReal by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.52.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 161.45% and a negative net margin of 50.48%. RealReal’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

