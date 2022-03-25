Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $91.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $34.00.

RETA has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.14.

RETA opened at $36.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.21. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $22.71 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.31) by ($0.04). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.72% and a negative net margin of 2,588.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.90) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,768,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 35,192 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 8,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 566.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,182,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

